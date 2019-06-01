Fishing Kayak Baitwell from Santa Cruz

Have you been looking for a baitwell designed for your fishing kayak? Santa Cruz has come up with one that fits well in nearly any kayak. As with anything you add to a small vessel, it needs to have more than one purpose if possible. Therefore, this baitwell has four rod holders attached. There are various accessories available such as a pump kit, on-off switch, quick disconnect and thru hulls to plumb the baitwell. The folks at Jack’s Kayaks have put together an all-inclusive kit to make setting up your new baitwell a breeze.