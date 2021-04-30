Fishing Matlacha, Florida – A Unique Hobie Experience

In the heart of Southwest Florida between Ft. Myers and Pine Island, there lies a hidden jewel called Matlacha. Historically a tiny commercial fishing village, Matlacha has transformed into a laid-back, somewhat-eclectic blip on the map where you may find yourself wanting to spend some more time. We recently got an invite to a small media gathering that was to take place in the colorful backdrop of Matlacha. The event was organized by Hobie and AFTCO so we would be kayak fishing in the latest Hobie fishing kayaks. Our kick-off dinner was hosted by the Lee County Visitors & Convention Bureau at the The Olde’ Fish House Restaurant. Of course, as the date of the trip drew near, Mother Nature was conjuring up an extremely late-season Tropical Storm Eta. Tons of rain and gusty winds made for a pretty quiet first day. The crew from Hobie was showcasing brand-new tech in the world of kayaks. They certainly have catered to anglers in the development of their 360 pedal drives, rod holders, ergonomic seats, and more. Lowrance was also there and rigging the kayaks with their latest MFD’s which now can network with other units and boat accessories. The new Elite Fishing System (FS) gives you access to the full line-up of Lowrance fish-finding tools – including Active Target Live Sonar, Active Imaging, Fish Reveal, and preloaded C-MAP Contour+ charts – to help you make the most of your time on the water. Another innovation that was showcased and has just been released was the Mirage iTrek series of inflatable kayaks and pedalboards that come in various configurations.

This is not just any blow-up boat; it is an incredibly stable platform and offers the ability to use Hobie’s pedal drive units, comfortable seating options, and unique fishing accessories. Now you can take your fishing kayak anywhere because it deflates and stores in a compact carry case; ready to use at a moment’s notice. The iTrek 9 hull only weighs 20-pounds and the iTrek 11 is 27-pounds. The iTrek series presently includes four models depending on how much fun you want to have and how many people you want to share it with. The Mirage iTrek Fiesta holds 4 people and holds up to 4 Mirage drives for maximum speed and agility while the iTrek 9 and 11 are geared towards a single angler choosing stealth and convenience in one package.

In addition to the amazing technology that Hobie introduced us to, we also got to explore some of the Matlacha’s amazing local restaurants like The Olde’ Fish House Marina Seafood Market and Restaurant, Matlacha Cove Inn, and the Blue Dog Bar & Grill.