“Let’s Get Another One” In Costa Rica With Fishing Nosara

The action peaked at the end of August here in northern Costa Rica, and Fishing Nosara was there, with multiple sailfish releases and daily shots at marlin battles.

Frank Bellizio, Bob Sherley and Chet Jasak had the trip of a lifetime with sweet sailfish and mighty marlin releases. Once they got home we received this:

“I returned last week from my trip to Nosara,” wrote Frank Bellizio, of Tampa, Fla. “It was great to finally get to go fish with your team in Costa Rica. I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed the trip and will recommend Fishing Nosara to everyone.”

“Bob has ALS and his mobility and strength are not the best. Both Capt. William and Capt. Francisco really accommodated us so that we were able to help our friend land both a sailfish and marlin.

“Bob was a diver and commercial fisherman in his earlier years. We are all 71 or older, and he said this was probably his last chance to catch a sailfish or marlin. Capt. William on the Wanderer and Capt. Francisco on the Explorer made it happen.

“If Capt. Francisco wanted to, he could have ended our day earlier, but he hung in and we got the sailfish late in the day. Capt. William had to work the Wanderer over and over to keep the marlin in position so Bob and I could get it landed. These men and their crew (Johnny and Elias) are much more than just employees, they have heart, and you are blessed to have them on your staff.”

Kathleen Clarke of Ottawa, Ontario came to us as a novice angler, but after her trip on the Discoverer she is a full-fledged big-time bluewater angler.

“Just wanted to let you know that we had an incredibly amazing time on our fishing trip,” Kathleen wrote in an email. “I don’t think that it could have been any better. Capt. Carlos and Mate Kevin were stellar. I would highly recommend that crew to anyone.

“Kevin kept the boat very clean and tidy and made sure we all had everything we needed. Lunch was excellent, also, as was the fruit. We caught a mix of mahi-mahi and sailfish, also saw porpoises and turtles.”

Most recently we received this one:

“Just wanted to say an enthusiastic thank you for the incredible trip we had thanks to your team,” wrote Jeff Broom, of Jacksonville, Fla. “ In three days we got three marlin, two blues and a massive black, three sailfish, a huge dorado, and a good deal more tuna and mahi.

Captain Alex and Fishing Nosara

“Thanks to Capt. Alex and his hard working deckhand Wilson, I was able to cross marlin off my bucket list of fish to catch. It was definitely a dream for me, and I know I speak for all the guys in our group that it was definitely the fishing trip of a lifetime!

“You could tell how passionate Alex was about fishing. His favorite thing to say after we brought in a catch was, ‘Let’s get another one!’”

For more info on Fishing Nosara, visit here