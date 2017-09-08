Fishing on the Bottom

By Justin Mickens

Weight is something that is often misunderstood in fly fishing. Where to place the split shot, how much weight to put on, and which weight rod to use are all questions most anglers ask me.

When rigging your setup, consider where the fish are holding, how fast the water is flowing, and what fly you are using. Trout can hold in many different locations in a stream. Wild trout may hold in areas completely different from stocked trout. Stocked trout will usually hold on the bottom of deep pools, where the current is slower. They do not have the muscle to fight the current for long periods, when first stocked. When fish are holding on the bottom, sometimes you have to use a lot of weight, according to how fast the water is running.

There is no definite answer to how much weight to put on. Usually, I will start out with a small amount and add more, as needed. When using split shot, I will place it 6 to 12 inches from my fly. The fly you are using can also determine how much weight you need to use. A lead wrapped fly might have enough weight to reach the bottom by itself.

Fly fishing is all about putting a fly where a fish will bite it. Nymphs are normally found on the bottom of a stream. If I am fishing a nymph, I want it 6 to 12 inches off the bottom of the stream. This puts it in the optimal area for a fish to eat it. Emergers and soft hackles are great to run under a dry fly. Soft hackles are very versatile flies, that can be placed anywhere in the water column, according to where the fish are feeding, while emergers are usually found just under the surface.

The weight of your rod is determined by the size and weight of the fly you are casting. I have found a 5 weight is a good all-around rod for my area. It gives me enough power to turn over heavy flies, but also allows me to cast dry flies effortlessly. If you find yourself having a hard time casting a weighted fly, consider going up a rod size. The same goes for casting dry flies. If you find your fly smacking the water, consider going down a rod size.

There are many books, videos, tutorials, and websites dedicated to teaching the proper way to fly fish. Take in all you can, but apply what you can to yourself. There are no rules when it comes to fly fishing, and many fish have been caught by someone doing something “wrong”. Develop your own technique. Write your own rules. Time on the water is the best teacher there is. Until next time, tight lines and stable rocks!

Justin Mickens is Co-Owner and Manager of Appalachian Outfitters Fly Shop in Murphy, NC.