Fishing Resume…. What is that?

by Jay Striker

Last month I talked about sponsorship, and this month we go a little deeper in tools needed to showcase you as an angler. One of those tools is having a fishing resume. One thing that I have found is that each one of the fishing resumes that I have seen all looked different and contained different things. This is expected as all anglers will have varying backgrounds.

What is a fishing resume? A fishing resume is a written summary of your fishing career that allows one to look at it in a quick fashion and determine several things like who you are, what you have done; and how and where you did it. Most importantly, it shows what you can do for your potential sponsors. Understand that a fishing resume is not like a normal resume that you would use in applying for a job. Your focus is on all your strengths that you have acquired being in the outdoors.

Often I get asked to assist anglers in putting together a fishing resume, but I caution them that they need to have some experience in order to have an effective resume to show you in the best light. Be sure you have captured as much information as you can about your outdoor experiences. Understand that you are presenting a snapshot of your past and not a book about you. Most potential sponsors have seen enough of them and will stop reading after the first page. Make it no longer that 1-1/2 pages. I recommend these seven Items to have in your fishing resume:

1. Photograph: A photo of you will give your sponsor a quick memory of who they were talking to when you do a followup later on.

2. Contact information: Who you are and where you’re from and phone number with email.

3. Objectives: This is where you make a brief statement that provides the reader with what you plan to do and how you plan to do it. Keep this to one paragraph. Short and Sweet.

4. Education: Knowing that you have taken the time to study shows that you have a certain discipline about you. Education matters. Trust me on this one.

5. Fishing Background: I recommend putting only the last three years of events and trails you have fished because it shows you have been active in the industry.

6. Industry Outreach: Having a strong industry outreach activity on the fishing resume is a good thing. What it means is you are using your skills to benefit others and not just yourself. Items such as supporting benefit tournaments or organizations such as Wounded Warriors Project, doing boat shows and expos.

7. Current Sponsors and Goals: Having some sponsorships helps, and this is where you want to list all that you have and understand that they will be called to see how you are doing. If you don’t have any sponsors, make sure to show your passion in helping the sponsor meet their goals moving forward.

Having a fishing resume is a must when trying to develop yourself in the fishing industry. It gives potential sponsors a way to look at you in a quick glance and make a determination if you can be an asset or a liability. You only have one chance to make a first impression, so make it count. Use professional resume paper, because when you are handing out your resume, it sends an instant message that you took the time to care and that speaks volumes. I hope this advice helps you achieve your goals.

