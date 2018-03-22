Fishing the Seasons of the Florida Keys

By Captain Nate Wheeler:

“When is the best time to fish?” has to be the most common question I am asked as a captain in the Florida Keys. Any time of the year can be the best time of year depending on what you’re looking for.

The constantly changing weather and the different fishing it provides is what makes fishing here very special. All in the same day, you can cast at large fish in inches of water and feed baits to legendary deep-water gamefish. Having an open mind, being properly informed and preparing in advance are the keys to ensuring a fishing trip to the Keys is the adventure of a lifetime.

First you have to determine your priorities. Are you looking to catch fish to eat, like tasty grouper? Are you looking to target legendary catch-and-release gamefish, such as the mighty tarpon? Is there a particular time of year you want to fish and target the best bite, or is there a particular species to cross off your bucket list?

The Keys are completely surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. The two are connected by a complex system of channels that snake between the islands.

The inshore scene is dominated by the “slam,” or tarpon, permit and bonefish. Methods for targeting these fish include sight fishing in shallow water or drifting the edges of deep-water channels. Unusually warm weather in winter can create short windows of incredible fishing, but north winds shut these species down.

Early bites in late February to March can be red hot. They can be the best bite of the year, especially for trophy fish with a fly rod. However, if your trip occurs during a cold snap, fishing can get real tough.

Summer and early fall have the most consistent weather. It is prime time for targeting bonefish and small tarpon. These smaller fish are more aggressive and are a great way to break into the sport.

If you desire a short run to the open ocean, the Florida Keys are also the place for you. Most fishing occurs within a mile of the reef line, which is only about 7 miles offshore.

In addition to catch-and-release billfish, many tasty species inhabit these waters, such as blackfin tuna, cobia, king mackerel, wahoo and dolphin. The “season” for these fish starts in the fall, when cooling waters push bait into the area. Big-time gamefish can be seen blowing up baits in as little as 15 feet of water, offering a unique sight fishing opportunity.

Once the water heats up, you get the spring migration. When Gulf Stream currents push in close to the reef, fish move in to feast as they work toward summer spawning grounds.

Whatever fish you crave, the Florida Keys has the trip for you. The best way to plan a trip is to talk to the right guide. Speak directly with a captain who will provide the best answers to your questions.



Contact Capt. Nate Wheeler at (305) 394-2177 or capt.natewheeler@aol.com. See his website at www.waypointfishing.net.