Fishing takes on many forms, and summertime brings on a favorite pastime… Scalloping!

Take A Kid

By Cory Gurman

Every year, Florida opens a recreational season to harvest these tasty mollusks from Port St. Joe on the north end of Florida’s Big Bend to Tarpon Springs on the south end.

Scalloping with friends and family can be one of the most rewarding and enjoyable activities on the water. A mask, snorkel, some fins, a mesh bag and a dive flag are the basic things you need.

Scallops tend to congregate in shallow grass flats and sandy areas in anywhere from 3 to 10 feet of water. Bring your own boat, rent one from the many marinas in the area or hire a charter captain and you’ll be well on your way. As you head out into the gulf, finding their location can be as easy as locating the fleet of boats that has already found some. Or, slowly drag a spotter behind the boat until you locate them.

They don’t bite, so just dive down, pick them up and toss them into your mesh bag. If you can hold your breath long enough, you’ll likely pick up two or three at a time. Keep in mind, the limit for scallops is two gallons per person or 10 gallons per boat, whichever is less. These grass flats are also prime real estate for speckled trout. A jig tipped with a Gulp swimming mullet will definitely do the job for these feisty fish.

As you get closer to houses and recreational docks, you’ll notice people staked out on their jon boats, cleaning scallops. It can be a pain for someone who isn’t used to cleaning scallops, so I highly recommend you pay the professionals to get it over with.

On the way back in, it’s hard not to think about all the different ways you can cook them up for dinner. They are delicious fried, sautéed in butter, over pasta, in a salad or whatever else you can think up.

I have so many great memories from scalloping with my dad and friends over the years, and I look forward to making new ones each season. I hope you all will get out there and experience this incredible fishery and make some memories of your own.

Cory Gurman is a freshman at Ponte Vedra High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Besides reveling in the great outdoors, Cory enjoys spending time with his three golden retrievers and rooting for the Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Instagram @fishhunter1119.