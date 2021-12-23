Fishing the Christmas Season

By Karl Ekberg

The entire gamut of weather has run through the mountains here in South Carolina. From high temperatures in the 70’s to lows in the 20’s, some blue-bird days, to downright brisk January winter feeling. The extended outlook seems to trend towards a cooler than normal December, and about average in the precipitation department. A White Christmas? we’ll have to wait and see, last year we did have an early morning dusting.

On the fishing side of things here on the South Carolina Delayed Harvest areas, the fishing has been hot! In large part due to the incredible fish that the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery has raised and continuously stocked by trucks, aided with the helicopter stocking in early November. Many huge Brook Trout have been caught along with stout Rainbow Trout too. Many large Brown Trout are being caught as well now, as they entered the waterways a little later. Struggling to find fish? Let our guides help you on a half or full day guided trip on the rivers. As the temperatures fall, along with the water, the trout move to comfort areas. Larger, deeper runs and pools with low water temperatures will be the areas to target. Fishing double nymphing rigs, with heavier tungsten beaded flies will be crucial to having the rigs descend to the river bottoms, to finding most fish.

Streamer fishing is a great option during the winter months. One great thing about streamer fishing in the colder months is that you’re moving about, which keeps the body a little warmer. At times, a sink tip leader can be a great addition, as this keeps the streamers down in the water columns where the fish are awaiting a large meal. As the water temperatures do cool way down, slow down the retrievals of the streamers as, not only do the baitfish become lethargic, but so do the big fish. On much colder days, do not be in a crazy rush to get out and fish, target the warmer parts of the day, as this will be when the fish are most active as well.

It will only be a short time before the “Jolly Ol’ Man” slides down the chimney with gifts, and we have a tremendous supply to fill your Christmas wish list here. From gift certificates, full line of apparel, tying supplies, rods & reels, waders & boots, we can help a loved one pick out the perfect gift. From all of us here at Chattooga River Fly Shop, we want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Karl and Karen Ekberg are co-owners of Chattooga River Fly Shop, located at 6832-A Highlands Hwy, Mountain Rest, SC 29664. Give them a call at (864) 638-2806 and visit them at www.chattoogariverflyshop.com.