By: Captain Terry Fisher

Over the years, I have fished numerous locations around the globe, including the Maldives (Indian Ocean), Hawaii and Cocos Islands, the Caribbean, Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Some of my fondest memories however, are boating and fishing the Florida Keys (‘Keys’). Key Largo, Islamorada, Marathon to Key West have over the years intrigued me more than any other location for accessibility. The waters are pristine and the fishing is fantastic.

Last summer, 1st Mate Vicki and I met several clients in Key West to chase Dolphin, Tuna and reef species. We made several trips from July 4th through the end of September. The first trip we trailered our Pathfinder HPS (23) Bay Boat. We joined up with two groups of clients whom each trailered their own vessels. We had three boats in the charter group, who have all since become friends, but remain loyal clients. The Dolphin ‘bite’ was on and we caught them in 700 to 800 ft. of water just due south of Key West. We took July 4th off to enjoy the beautiful waters on a beach close to the Marquesas. Each day we launched from Garrison Bite and had such a successful fishing trip, we decided to plan another trip later in July. Pictured is some of the group after a great day of Dolphin fishing 20 miles off the coast.

The second trip (late-July) 1st Mate Vicki and I decided to go on our own to learn the waters of the Marquesas Islands, while targeting Permit and Yellowtail. It was just the two of us. As a fishing guide, I feel obligated to explore and learn areas before charging clients to take them fishing. The water was beautiful and even though we did not catch our Permit, we did catch a number of beautiful, tasty Yellowtail Snapper on light tackle. On the way back to Key West, we ‘spot’ anchored over a reef to catch grouper, snapper and Porgy. The day trip was perfect. Nonetheless, we set our next day sights on Dolphin. Traditionally in the ‘Keys’, the best Mahi Mahi fishing is during the earlier summer months, but last year the migration was late, so we sought to take advantage of it before the ‘dew was off the lily’. The Dolphin fishing was so good that we decided to plan one last trip prior to re-focusing on our charter business in Cape Coral, Florida.

Our last charter was during August and a ‘repeat’ trip for client’s Ron Defreitas, his wife Lucinda and 13-year young daughter, Lilly. Ron trailered their 26ft. Pathfinder Bay Boat while 1st Mate Vicki and I trailered our 23ft HPS Pathfinder. This trip would last for three days and we would all be joined by two more clients on day 2. The first day Vicki and I went on Ron’s boat because of its larger size and with five (5) anglers being on board. We started catching Dolphin as soon as we reached 700ft. of water. Our course was southeast (165-degree compass reading) off of Key West. By the end of the day, we had thirty Dolphin to clean, ice and package. The following day, Vicki and I took our boat to ‘guide’ Ron and the two other clients (on his boat), to the fishing grounds. At the ‘end of the day’, we had another ‘haul’ to clean, ice and pack. Everyone had a blast!

During this time of the year, the weather plays a huge role and we have to plan accordingly. Each venue offers pristine waters and wonderful offshore fishing that features emphasis on different species during certain times of the year. February will offer anglers opportunity for Yellowtail and Mutton Snappers, Grouper on the reefs as well as Sailfish, Wahoo and Blackfin Tuna further offshore. I fish the waters of the ‘Keys’ from Key Largo, Islamorada, Marathon and Key West and all offer great opportunities.

— This is Captain Terry Fisher of Fish Face Charters

wishing everyone 'tight-lines'!

www.fishfacecharters.com. Email me at

fishfacecharters@yahoo.com or call me

direct at 239-357-6829.