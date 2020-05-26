Fishing The Oldest Lake In Florida

By @oldladyangler

Kingsley Lake has long held my fascination. I FINALLY got around to driving up there and getting out on the water. It’s an absolutely gorgeous 2000 acre, crystal clear, sandy bottom lake. It also happens to be an amazing fishery.

During the past six years, Kingsley Lake in Clay County has yielded hundreds of bass weighing 8 pounds or better, including 13 that weighed 13 pounds or more and two that topped 15. In 2015, it produced five of the ten biggest bass entered in the state’s TrophyCatch program!

The lake is notable for being both nearly perfectly round as well as nearly exactly two miles across. There is an 85-foot deep hole in the middle of the lake.

I asked around and could not find any info about a public boat ramp. The only ramp listed is on Camp Blanding. There’s a ramp on the north side, but that’s now in a gated community. So access is very limited. The campgrounds there on Camp Blanding looks fantastic.

Clocking in at around 2,000 acres in size, Kingsley Lake is special because it is almost perfectly circular in shape—but also considered the oldest and highest lake in Florida. It also happens to be an amazing fishery.

Bluegill, Calico Bass (Black Crappie), Channel Catfish and Largemouth Bass can be found