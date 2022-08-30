Fishing With Catalpa Worms – Do They Actually Work?

By Chuck Long

There are few natural baits that rival the catalpa worm. These fat, juicy black and yellow caterpillars are seasonal. They only show up in mid-summer, and they are only found on catalpa trees. When they are around, they are the best option for a variety of freshwater species.

The catalpa tree can be identified by its large heart-shaped leaves, which are usually a lighter green than nearby vegetation. The tree can also have large white flowers for a short period of time followed by long, bean-like seedpods.

Trees with active worms show signs of being eaten by the voracious caterpillars. Hardcore worm hunters use binoculars to check remote trees for worm damage instead of making the trek to a tree that might not have worms.

The tools necessary for gathering are simple. The worms can be pulled directly from the leaves by hand. They excrete yellow/green fluid, so some gatherers might prefer wearing gloves. Many worm getters use a long pole to shake worms off limbs. A long rope can also be tossed over limbs to shake the worms out of the tree. Once gathered, place worms in a plastic container with a few catalpa leaves. If kept in a cool area, they last a few days until the next fishing trip.

If they will not be used immediately, catalpa worms can be preserved by boiling them as soon as they are harvested. Heat a pot of water to a light boil and toss in the worms for about one minute. Once the worms have stiffened a bit, place them on paper towels to dry. Once dry, place a handful of cornmeal and the worms in a Ziplock bag and stick them in the freezer.

Catalpa worms catch bass and bream, but they make especially great bait for channel catfish. A bottom fishing rig with a No. 2 baitholder hook tipped with a catalpa worm should yield a few catfish in most rivers and lakes.

Chuck Long is an educator with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, www.agfc.com.