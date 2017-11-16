Fishing With Hookers

I saw the hook flying at me in slow motion. I swear it was just like that scene from that movie, The Matrix. I somehow dodged a hook which seemed like it had to be speeding at Mach 3. With only a few milliseconds to marvel at my superhuman cat-like reflexes, I couldn’t help but notice the hook dangling from the anglers neck. We were on one of the best trout bites I had seen in a long time. The excitement of it all had gotten the better of this unlucky fellow. He had set the hook way too hard, way too close to the boat. The hook had missed its mark on the trout, and unfortunately for him, found a new home. It was now lodged in the skin on the side of his neck. His two buddies kept slinging trout after trout into the boat, and I quickly traded my captain’s hat for a surgeon’s. The barb of the hook was too deep to pull out, so it had to be pushed through the skin. When the hook popped through the skin, his legs turned to jello, and the big guy crumbled to the deck. We snipped the barb and pushed the hook back through. A little first-aid, some water, and the big guy was right back to fishing. After we finished our limit of trout, we even started cracking jokes.

Every day you spend on the water fishing, the laws of probability are stacking against you. Sooner or later a hook is gonna find its way into you or someone on your boat. It happens to the best of us. I figured why not “hook up” with some of the best fishermen I know and listen to their stories. Here are their tales of the last time these guys went fishing with a hooker. Enjoy…

Capt. Joey Garriga – Pogey Boat Charters – Pass Christian, MS:

“You would never believe a 3/8 ounce jig head could hurt so bad. I had this “experienced” angler on the boat, and I don’t how he managed to do it. All I remember was getting cracked right in the jaw. It was in there good, so I had to call in a Captain buddy of mine to help. All I could do was cross my fingers. He put a couple of wraps of line around it, pushed down on the eye and yanked it right out. The “experienced” guy who did it, got sick watching. I’ve been hit before but that little jig head was the hardest hitter I’d ever felt.”

Capt. Alex McIngvale – Iron Man Outfitters – North MS Delta and MS Gulf Coast:

“I knew it was gonna happen. This one guy had brought his own rod n reel on the boat. He had a popping cork rig, and the leader was way too long. The only spot the guy wanted to fish from was on the seat in front of my center console. I suggested he shorten his leader or use one of my rods. I even tried to get him fishing off the back of the boat, but he was comfortable, and hey, the customer is always right. I had to stay on the trolling motor all day, but that meant I had to dance around that hook every time he cast or retrieved his line. My mind must have wandered off for a split second, and it got me. That freakin’ hook went in right behind the nail on my pinky toe. On top of all that, the guy was tugging on the line, trying to free it! I cut the line and had to cut the skin to get the hook out. I got a remote control I-Pilot trolling motor shortly after that so I can run it (safely) from anywhere on the boat.”

Capt. Ty Hibbs – Dock Side Charters and Matrix Shad Baits – Slidell, LA:

“Me and buddy were fishing up on the pier one night in Lake Ponchatrain. He had hooked a big trout and was trying to bring it over the side. The fish shook the hook but the line was loaded up. The hook shot out of the fish and nailed my friend right in the eye. The doctor at the hospital said if the hook went in 5 millimeters closer, he would have lost the eye. The hook was embedded in his eye socket and had to be surgically removed. From then on out, whether it is light or dark, I wear sunglasses when I am fishing.”

Capt. Matt Tusa – Shore Thing Fishing Charters – Bay St. Louis, MS:

“I was releasing a ladyfish 5 minutes into our first stop of the morning. I was reaching for the line to try and release the ladyfish over the water. The pole was bent over double, and just as I was about to touch the line, the fish spit the hook. That 2/0 khale hook launched directly into the palm of my hand. We were on a 4 boat trip and every one of the boats were hammering the trout. I tried to yank on it a few times, but that sucker was deep. I just wrapped my hand in tape and went about my day. Luckily the guys on my boat were able to help me out since I was working one handed. The other guides cleaned the fish while I went to get it cut out at the Urgent Care. The bill I got from that place was more than I made that day. That was years ago, and I still hate ladyfish, they get no mercy!”

Capt. Lenny Maliotesi – Fighting Chicken Sport Fishing – Ocean Springs, MS:

“We were about 50 miles offshore and we had a big fish on. I was running to grab a gaff out of the rack. Somehow my 8 inch flying gaff hook was dangling and I ran right into it. The giant hook did not detach from the shaft. The hook went into my shin, between my tibia and fibula bones. Since the hook did not fully detach, it flipped me and I was hanging upside down. We cut the rope off the hook and I went to work removing it. I had to stick needle nose pliers in my leg and open the hole. The big hook came out, with about a 1/2 pint of blood. We only had one guy puke, and it was not me. I wrapped it up, and we went back to fishing.”

Accidents happen. Unfortunately it is just a part of everyday life. Even though fishing is one of the most relaxing, enjoyable, and rewarding activities on the planet, we still need to careful. Taking that extra second to look behind you can make a world of difference. Slowing down and being aware of your surroundings is paramount when fishing. I close every single article I write the same way, and I could not be more serious with this one. As always have fun and BE SAFE!

Captain Sonny Schindler

Shore Thing Fishing Charters

Bay St Louis, MS

228-342-2295

www.shorethingcharters.com