Fishmaster Introduces New Folding T-Tops

Fishmaster has unveiled a new line of folding aftermarket T-tops suitable for inshore or offshore applications. The first model in Fishmaster’s new Pro Series features industry leading 2.25-inch aviation grade 6061 T6 schedule 40 aluminum for optimum strength-to-weight ratio. Its patent pending design features sleek lines, integral grab handles and lateral support bars for superior stability. The top provides more than 35 square feet of coverage and features Sunbrella fabric for weather protection and comfort.

The top can be folded without the use of tools to accommodate storage, trailering and low bridge or tree clearance. It is available in bone white powder coating or polished and anodized finish for maximum corrosion resistance. This Pro Series model adjusts from 24-50 inches wide to fit virtually any center console on the market.

Each Fishmaster top can be customized with a wide array of accessories including rod holders, lights, antenna brackets, an electronics box and more. Fishmaster T-Tops can be installed by a do-it-yourselfer or by a dedicated Fishmaster marine dealer.

For more information about the new Pro Series or the name of your local Fishmaster dealer, call 877-777-8693 or visit Fishmaster.com.