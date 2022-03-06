Five Easy Bass Lures

By Ken Sturdivant

The Zoom Trick Worm is a fish catching lure for bass that works anywhere and at anytime. It just simply works. Use a size 2/0 offset worm hook on light line. Rig this bait Texas style and be sure it hangs straight. The trick worm can be fished three basic ways: floating, subsurface, and then letting it sink to the bottom. Start out by working this worm on the surface and keeping the line tight and the rod tip down. DO NOT PULL THE WORM. If you pull the worm, it will corkscrew in the water and twist the line. Make the worm stay right up on the surface and even make it jump over the surface.

The crankbait can be one of the most effective tools in the angler’s tackle box. With practice and dedication, learning to use a crankbait can open up more options for other tactics. Find the fish with a crankbait and then use other lures to take limits of fish. Two crankbaits from Rapala are fish catching machines year round: the Rapala Shad Rap in the #5 size and the Dive-To (DT) 6 in shad and hot mustard. What makes these crankbaits so effective is that they can cover a greater range of depths than many other lures. Depth ranges, speed of retrieve, and sizes and colors are all considerations for crankbaits.

One of the best bass producers year round is the jig. Crawfish are one of the prime food sources for bass during the cold weather months, and the jig very closely resembles this natural bait. The jig is basically a lead head with a hook molded onto it, then dressed with rubber hair added to decrease snags when the lure is worked through shoreline or deep water cover. A favorite brand of jig is from the Stanley Bait Company.

The Rebel Pop R topwater bait is a time-tested lure, and it catches fish almost year round. Use the original size at 2½ inches long. This is the most copied size. This is a small bait and casting the lure on a spinning reel with 8 or 10-pound test line is a lot of fun. Working this bait is easy. Just “pop” the rod tip down. This bait will splash water out in front of the bait and game fish love this action.

The Zoom Super Fluke is one of the best all-around lures ever made and has come out since the plastic worm. The shape of the bait and the fact that each Super Fluke is loaded with salt makes them deadly. The lure resembles a shad when rigged on a large offset hook. Pick two colors: baby bass and pearl white. Fishing this bait is as simple as adding water. Spinning or bait casting outfits will fish this bait nicely. Just cast this bait, twitch the rod tip, and let it dart and swim. Bass, spots and even stripers will take this bait.

You can contact Ken Sturdivant at 770-889-2654; www.southernfishing.com; kensturdivant@att.net