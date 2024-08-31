By: Dan Carns

The Florida Kayak Bass Trail (FKBT) is excited to announce the return of their 2024/2025 season beginning in September 2024. The trial has its first event this month at Lake Toho (Lake Tohopekaliga). It’s not too late to sign up and participate in this series for the remainder of the season or build up points towards the Angler of the Year award or the championship. Often contenders for both of these awards can’t manage to enter every one of the ten events so there is plenty of opportunity to catch up on the first or second event!

With that being said it really doesn’t matter what your skill level is as I’ve witnessed the best of them have a tough outing and the least experienced have the best day of their fishing career on some of the best bass waters in all of America. This year the tournament schedule takes them to some new and exciting waters and in particular Lake Garcia and Blue Cypress, both of which are in the Fellsmere/Stick Marsh area. Both Fellsmere and Stick Marsh are world class Bass fisheries and are my favorite places to launch a kayak in pursuit of big bass.

If you are new to tournament fishing this is a great place to start especially when you consider the cost to join the club and the potential payouts. The monthly payouts are higher in this club than any other kayak fishing series that I know of and is a testament to the dedication that the organizers have toward making this one of the best clubs out there. The list of sponsors for this club has grown to include some of the best including Dakota Lithium batteries, Torrents Outdoors, Strike King, Ketch and my sponsor @Vanhunksusa just to name a few. Another advantage of fishing a tournament like this is that there is a weigh-in location after each event where everyone has a chance at free giveaways from the many sponsors. This is also a great chance to get a look at what other anglers are doing to their kayaks and what additional gear they may be using. The members of this club are very laid back and ever so helpful to the newcomers. I’ve seen members of this club share locations, baits, and best launch times for some of their favorite spots, which in the tournament world is rarity. The Florida Kayak Bass trial is also an ambassador club with the KBF (Kayak Bass Fishing) series.

I would like to offer a few words of advice if your new to tournament fishing. You will need to purchase an approved measuring devise and make sure to tether it to your kayak. You’ll also need a flag and a 360-degree light to participate I any event as launch times are early. If you’re looking for a new challenge or just a fun time, check them out on Facebook at floridakayakbasstrail!

It’s A Wild World-Get Out There!

@paddlinandfishin

Dan Carns