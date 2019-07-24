Volunteer Bear Carter shows a young angler how to throw a cast net

Flagler Sportfishing Club 10th Annual Kids Clinic Draws 249 Kids/400 Attendees

Palm Coast, FL – The Flagler Sportfishing Club is pleased to announce the club’s 10thAnnual Kids Clinic that was held on July 13th at Bing’s Landing in Palm Coast drew 249 kids and approximately 400 people.

“We had single mothers, grandparents, and parents bring kids to the event,” said Club President Captain Chuck Gleichman. “We doubled the number of educational stations this year and everyone flowed through quickly, learning about everything from fish habitat and conservation to how to throw a cast net,” he added.

Two young anglers with their mom enjoying lunch.

The Flagler Sportfishing Club along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Fish Florida, and volunteers offered Six Skill Stations that taught the participants about casting, conservation, habitat, knot tying, proper fish handling and

how to throw a cast net. After attending all six stations, each participant received a “Good Angler” award.

The first 200 kids received a free fishing rod, donated by Fish Florida. Each child also received a free hot dog and water donated by Flagler Sportfishing Club.

The club can be reached online at www.flaglersportfishing.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/flaglerflorida/.

Volunteer Nick Ward shows a group of kids how to tie a knot.

About Flagler Sportfishing Club

Flagler Sportfishing Club is one of the largest fishing clubs in North Florida with over 500 member families actively participating in club events. The club represents members from six counties in and around Flagler County. The club supports inshore, near shore, offshore, kayak, pier/bridge and surf fishing, with the help of our many local sponsors, through both education and tournaments for all family members. The Club hosts 11 Free Club Tournaments throughout the year and one Public Annual Charity Tournament, with two Kids clinics and two new members’ clinics yearly. FSC is about fishing and learning as a beginner or learning advanced techniques to accomplish the great sport of fishing.

About Fish Florida

Fish Florida is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports organizations that teach people, especially children, about Florida’s fish and aquatic habitats through donations of fishing equipment, grants, and scholarships. The mission of Fish Florida is to promote public awareness of and encourage the protection of marine fisheries and coastal habitats