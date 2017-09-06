Flagler Sportsfishing Club

This month we will be hosting our 29th Annual Inshore Fall Classic Tournament, which will benefit Gratitude America. This is a great nonprofit organization that organizes and holds 4-day retreats at NO COST for veterans and their primary support person. The retreats provide an environment in which veterans can connect with peers, gain coping skills and speak with licensed counselors to begin healing when needed. This often helps reduce PTSD related reintegration challenges in those affected and can help to improve relationships between the veterans and their spouses. Every $1,000 donated provides at least one service member with the opportunity to attend a retreat for the veteran and their support person (i.e. spouse). Last years tournament gave 10 veterans the opportunity to come to the retreat’

The tournament will take place on September 22nd-23rd. Captain’s meeting will be held on Friday, September 22nd at Break-Awayz in Flagler Beach beginning at 5:30pm. There will be a silent auction and the Tournament Rules will be given at 7:00pm. The weigh-in will be held at Hidden Treasures in Flagler Beach (under the 100 bridge) from 3:00-4:30 on the 23rd. The entry fee is $60 per angler ($65 per angler after September 20) and there is a $5.00 discount for club members. Species include: Trout, Redfish, and Flounder. There will be a “Flagler Slam” given to one place for all three species PLUS black drum. Check out from: Bing’s Landing, Dunlawton Bridge Ramp, Under 100 bridge, Vilano Beach, or High Bridge.

For more information, check out our website, www.fcsportfishing.com, where you can download the tournament flyer, or follow our Facebook Page. Join us for our next meeting on September 5 at the VFW in Palm Coast at 7:30pm. In addition, don’t forget that for many of us, the Manatee Zones will be ending on September 7!

Scheyenne Welch

Publicity Director