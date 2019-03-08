FRESHWATER REPORT

By Alberto Gutierrez • Pura Pesca Costa Rica

Fishing in the Tambor area of Sarapiqui​​, this is a town that is on the banks of the San Juan River. The area borders Costa Rica and Nicaragua. In this location we find a pipe that gives access to some lagoons in the middle of the jungle.

In summer the water level is very low, exposing all the ideal structure for the fishing of guapote lagoon. Here there are also other species such as guapote tiger, guabina, gaspar and snorer. We usually catch several specimens using spinnerbaits, crankbaits, minnows and topwater lures. It’s ideal to make use of a small boat or kayak.

Pesca en la zona de tambor de sarapiqui, este es un pueblo que esta a las orillas del rio san juan, limite entre costa rica y Nicaragua, en este lugar encontramos un caño que da acceso a unas lagunas en medio de la selva.

En verano el nivel esta muy bajo dejando al descubierto toda la estructura ideal para la pesca de guapote lagunero, aquí también hay otras especies como guapote tigre, guabina, Gaspar, roncador, logramos pescar varios ejemplares usando spinnerbaits, crankbaits, minnows and topwater lures, ideal utilizar un bote pequeño o kayak.