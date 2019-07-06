FLAMINGO REPORT

By Captain Skeet Warren • “Bushwacker Sportfishing”

July and August are right in the middle of our rainy season, now known as the “green season”……but we don’t get much rain in the Flamingo area, especially offshore fishing.

The land heats up 20 to 30 degrees during the day, then it clouds up and we get afternoon showers over the land. We very seldom get wet while out fishing offshore because the water temperature only warms up 3 to 4 degrees during the day. The fact that you can charter a boat and fish all day without getting rained on is a big advantage of fishing in northwest Costa Rica during the “green season”. It is still a good idea to bring a rain jacket while fishing, just in case.

As of this writing the sailfish and marlin bite is decent in the Flamingo area. Inshore there are wahoo and yellowfin tuna. There are plenty of mahi around, inshore and offshore. The currents are reversed offshore but when they get back to normal, the fishing will get back to normal, which is very good during the summer months.

The wind has stopped blowing and the clean water has pushed north to stay for quite a while. That will make the fishing much more consistent. The sailfish and marlin bite should be very good in July and August. The mahi-mahi should be around through the summer and the seas should be nice and calm to make for some pleasant fishing. Inshore fishing will improve with the clean water. There should be plenty of roosterfish running around and a few sailfish inshore as well.

Come take advantage of our “green season” with very little rain, and very little wind. In fact, it is normally very pleasant fishing with plenty of fish to catch.

Captain Skeet Warren owns and operates the Bushwacker, a 42’ Bertram out of Flamingo, Costa Rica. After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1980 he captained boats, fishing extensively, including Hawaii, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Australia, New Zealand, Madeira and Bermuda. He won the 2013 Top Tagging Captain in the Pacific Ocean for Sailfish. Some other notable catches include 13 blue and black marlin over 1000 lbs., 51 giant bluefin tuna in one day and 53 sailfish in one day. Contact Skeet at [email protected] or visit www.bushwackerCR.com