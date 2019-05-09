FLAMINGO REPORT

By Captain Skeet Warren • “Bushwacker Sportfishing”

May and June will bring on some calmer weather and should bring some pretty good fishing along with it. The Papagayo winds will stop blowing during April so we will have some calm fishing the rest of the summer. The water temperature increases about 3° or 4° during the day, while the land temperature increases about 20° and creates clouds and causes rain. The rain will start, but here in Guanacaste we only get afternoon showers on land and very seldom get wet offshore.

That is the advantage to fishing in the Guanacaste area in the summer. When the winds stop, the currents push the nice clean water inshore and that also improves the inshore fishing. May and June should bring some good sailfish action as well as some marlin and a mahi-mahi. During the month of June more marlin should show up and the numbers should steadily increase over the summer.

Inshore fishing will improve with the cleaner water and roosterfish will also show up in greater numbers. The smaller mahi-mahi will be abundant inshore and fun for the kids to catch on half day charters. The sailfish will push in close and we will catch a few in close to the islands in front of Flamingo on inshore trips. I caught 3 on a half day charter one day in June, 3 miles from Flamingo.

As of this writing we are catching sailfish, a few marlin and some mahi-mahi. The fishing is not consistent but will become much more consistent during the summer months. The inshore fishing is slow right now because of the offshore winds in the cooler water but that will change soon when the wind stops blowing.

My best sailfish day in Guanacaste so far is 53, and that was in the month of May. Give me a call and we will go try to beat that.

Captain Skeet Warren owns and operates the Bushwacker, a 42’ Bertram out of Flamingo, Costa Rica. After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1980 he captained boats, fishing extensively, including Hawaii, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Australia, New Zealand, Madeira and Bermuda. He won the 2013 Top Tagging Captain in the Pacific Ocean for Sailfish. Some other notable catches include 13 blue and black marlin over 1000 lbs., 51 giant bluefin tuna in one day and 53 sailfish in one day. Contact Skeet at [email protected] or visit www.bushwackerCR.com