FLAMINGO REPORT

By Captain Skeet Warren • “Bushwacker Sportfishing”

March and April will end our windy season and we should continue to have some good fishing. The fishing in January has been very good with blue water up and down the coast. Daily catches of 5 to 10 nice sized mahi-mahi, tuna in the porpoise schools, 3-6 sailfish bites a day and some marlin thrown in have been the norm on a daily basis.

Inshore has been tough because of the wind and the cold water. March and April should bring more marlin offshore. We usually get a good marlin bite in the winter but they have not shown up in big numbers so I expect them to be here February through April. We catch Blue Marlin, Striped Marlin and Black Marlin this time of the year making this a great place for a grand slam, which are 3 billfish species in the same day. I also expect the catches of sailfish, mahi-mahi and tuna to continue with some wahoo scattered in there too.

The inshore bite should pick up as the winds start to calm down and the water cleans up. I still recommend to my clients that they book their trip early in their stay, so that in the case on high winds, we can push the fishing date back in hopes of better weather. I do my best to work with my clients and get the most out of every day. Book a boat and take advantage of the great fishing this time of the year.

Captain Skeet Warren owns and operates the Bushwacker, a 42’ Bertram out of Flamingo, Costa Rica. After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1980 he captained boats, fishing extensively, including Hawaii, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Australia, New Zealand, Madeira and Bermuda. He won the 2013 Top Tagging Captain in the Pacific Ocean for Sailfish. Some other notable catches include 13 blue and black marlin over 1000 lbs., 51 giant bluefin tuna in one day and 53 sailfish in one day. Contact Skeet at [email protected] or visit www.bushwackerCR.com