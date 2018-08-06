FLAMINGO REPORT

By Captain Skeet Warren • “Bushwacker Sportfishing”

August through October bring some great fishing but the latter part of that time period also brings some heavier rains. We have excellent marlin fishing up here in the Guanacaste area throughout the summer. The Papagayo winds do not blow in the summer, so the seas are very calm to complement the great fishing. Since the winds do not blow offshore, the blue water pushes in very close and our normal runs are anywhere between 10 to 20 miles before we start fishing.

August is normally our best month in the summertime for blue marlin. There are usually plenty of sailfish around too, as well as mahi mahi. There should be lots of tuna in the porpoise schools.

September is very good also, with likewise conditions. As we get into October the rains get heavier and the conditions are more unpredictable. We can have some excellent fishing in October but I recommend people book their trip early in their stay, so that in the case of bad weather they can push their fishing date back in hopes of better conditions.

Inshore fishing should be good because of the lack of wind, and because the clean water is being pushed inshore. The sailfish move inshore and we often catch them on half-day inshore trips this time of the year . . . as well as mahi-mahi and the ever present roosterfish, jack crevalle, snapper, rainbow runners and bonitos.

Come on down and enjoy our calm seas and great fishing this time of the year.

Captain Skeet Warren owns and operates the Bushwacker, a 42’ Bertram out of Flamingo, Costa Rica. After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1980 he captained boats, fishing extensively, including Hawaii, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Australia, New Zealand, Madeira and Bermuda. He won the 2013 Top Tagging Captain in the Pacific Ocean for Sailfish. Some other notable catches include 13 blue and black marlin over 1000 lbs., 51 giant bluefin tuna in one day and 53 sailfish in one day. Contact Skeet at [email protected] or visit www.bushwackerCR.com