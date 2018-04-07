FLAMINGO REPORT

By Captain Skeet Warren • “Bushwacker Sportfishing”

April and May are a transition between the dry season and the rainy season, although it doesn’t rain that much in our part of Guanacaste. That’s the beauty of the Guanacaste area during rainy season. We just get afternoon showers and it doesn’t rain all day, like other parts of Central America.

April and May normally bring in some very good dolphin fish and sailfish fishing. It has been a few years since they have shown up really thick, but my best day of 53 sailfish releases happened in May. I have had some excellent days in April also, with some days of 30+ sailfish releases.

There are always a few marlin around this time of the year, as well as the occasional wahoo. I expect the fishing to turn around soon because we have had a couple of slow years, and fishing, like everything else, happens in cycles. It all depends on the presence of clean water and bait.

There should be some cubera snapper and rooster fish inshore as the winds start laying down and the water starts clearing up. Book a charter boat and make sure you don’t miss it when the fishing gets good!

Captain Skeet Warren owns and operates the Bushwacker, a 42’ Bertram out of Flamingo, Costa Rica. After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1980 he captained boats, fishing extensively, including Hawaii, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Australia, New Zealand, Madeira and Bermuda. He won the 2013 Top Tagging Captain in the Pacific Ocean for Sailfish. Some other notable catches include 13 blue and black marlin over 1000 lbs., 51 giant bluefin tuna in one day and 53 sailfish in one day. Contact Skeet at captskeet@bushwackercr.com or visit www.bushwackerCR.com