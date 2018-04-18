Flats To Nearshore Report By: Capt. Gary Burch

We are about to enter another boating and fishing season as spring and then summer comes upon us, be as safe as possible and make your boating and fishing season enjoyable.

Here are a few basic safety recommendations from the U.S. Coast Guard:

· Sailboats and boats being paddled have the right of way over power boats.

· When two boats meet head-on, neither vessel has the right of way. Both should keep right and pass on the left.

· If crossing a channel, the boat moving up and down the channel has the right of way. Stay clear and let them pass.

As a boat owner, you are responsible for the safety of your passengers and yourself. You can call your local Coast Guard station and get all of the rules of the road and additional info on boating courses offered.

On to fishing, April and May could be the best time to go fishing on the west coast of Florida. As the water temps warm, look for all the action to pick up.

The first sign will be the return of bait schools. The scaled sardines and small threadfins were around most of our mild winter, but now there will be more. Look for them to start showing up on the grass flats inside of Clearwater and Dunedin passes.

Also, schools of bait will be under and around the bridges near these passes. White bait has been available to cast net on any given day in different areas throughout the bays of Clearwater and Saint Joseph’s Sound all winter. Pick your species of fish to chase, net up some white bait and go for it.

Snook, redfish and trout, will be the main targets on my charters. Here are some starters on finding the fish.

Reds will be scattered throughout the mangroves and oyster bar shorelines. You’ll need a high tide to get up close to these areas and you may have to search a lot of water. Use white bait and chum, this should get their attention. If you find a nice school of reds, be stealthy, they can be very spooky. Don’t forget to bring shrimp along; I’ve seen shrimp out catch white bait three to one before. Small pinfish and fresh cut chunk baits, like mullet or ladyfish will also work.

Snook will be on their way to the beaches and passes in April. You may find them on spoil islands or in the shallows near the passes. They’ll be feeding on white bait and pinfish on the flats and in the passes. Use the same baits to target these fish as they will be hungry after spending winter in hiding.

Look for trout in the same areas you found them in March, three to four foot depths around passes, spoil islands and in areas with sand and grass bottoms. Drift through these areas to find fish. Once you find them, toss out live baits under floats to catch the big gators. Don’t waste time if you’re not catching fish, moving quickly will put the odds in your favor.

Other targeted species will be tarpon, kingfish, cobia and mackerel. It’s the time of year for catching kingfish close to shore. No matter what type of fishing you want to do, April is one of my favorite months to be fishing inshore and on the flats.