Flats to Nearshore Report By: Capt. Gary Burch

The fishing was off the chart the first week of May and has not stopped yet. The water cleaned up and settled into its normal temperature range above 80 degrees. Also, the weather became stable and very seasonal. Just what the fish and the fishermen were looking for.

Local inshore waters of Clearwater Harbor and St. Joseph Sound will continue to shine as June arrives. All of our local species will be tearing up the waters from the beaches to the back waters.

Tarpon: Get out early, I mean early, way before first light. Look for the tarpon to be along the beaches, rolling and moving with the tides. Popular locations to start are Clearwater Pass bridge in the shadow lines and along north Clearwater beach all the way to north Honeymoon Island. Idle along the beach from 100 yards to 1/4 mile out. Best baits will be large live white baits, silver dollar size crabs and cut bait, for example, half a lady fish on the bottom.

Snook: Look for snook to be in their spawning locations, in passes, along the swash channels near the passes and out on the beaches. I will be using medium white baits and grunts to catch these linesiders. Cast these free lined baits out and let them drift into the strike zone. A float can be used around rocks and jetties to keep the baits from hanging up.

Redfish: The big schools have scattered and taken up residence all around the mangrove and oyster bar areas. It may take some time locating them, but keep looking and remember, they can move daily. When you find the reds, a little bit of chumming with cut up white bait should help with the bite. Toss out small to medium white baits or live large shrimp on a float and give it some time. If nothing happens, move on.

Trout: They will be found in the passes and around grassy areas inside the passes where there is moving water. Small to medium white baits and small pinfish will be the ticket. Set up on a grass flat and cast out a couple of live baits. If they are home, have fun.

If this is not enough to keep you happy, try along the beaches for mackerel, king fish, cobia, sharks, jacks and lady fish. Everything is chewing so get out there and get yourself some.

Inshore flats fishing and the extreme Florida sunshine can offer some unforgiving conditions to fisherman. Excessive sun exposure, especially on the water, can cause severe sun burn and damage your skin. Wearing proper clothing is mandatory when exposed to these circumstances.

Let’s start with the sun’s rays. We see the light spectrum ROYGBIV (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet). However, before red is infrared and after violet is ultraviolet. The ultraviolet UV rays are the most damaging to skin.

We also know that dark colors are hot when worn in the sun. Dark colors absorb the radiant light energy and convert it into heat. White on the other hand, is significantly cooler in the sun. It possesses mostly reflective properties and offers little UV protection.

So, remember, if you are fishing in the hot Florida sun, check your shirt labels and make sure they are UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) of 50+. This will block out 98% of UVA and UVB wave lengths from reaching your skin.

“I HUNT FISH” apparel fishing shirts were created to meet the needs of flats fishermen by providing both comfort and protection. Soft, cool and comfortable 100% cotton, UPF 50+ and available in light neutral colors. A must have fishing shirt. I have several and love them.

If you are currently planning a fishing trip under the hot sun, consider your apparel from head to toe.

Thanks to Gabe of www.IHUNTFISH.net for shirt info.