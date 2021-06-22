Flogrown Fishing Classic July 31st!

The inaugural FloGrown Fishing Classic, benefitting CCA Florida, is slated for July 30-31, offering anglers the opportunity to win cash and awards while contributing to the conservation of one of Florida’s favorite gamefish species—mahi-mahi.

This is a conservation-minded catch-tag-release tournament with custom tags and tagging devices provided to each registered team. First- through third-place cash prizes and awards will be given to the teams that tag and release the most mahi-mahi. A photo of each applied tag will be used as proof of each tag and release.

The information collected from this effort will help create useful data for mahi-mahi research. Mahi-mahi, or dolphinfish, are a prized species for sportsmen and are currently a species of concern for Florida anglers.

The tournament is based out of Florida’s east coast, with the captains’ meeting and awards banquet being held in Cape Canaveral. The captain’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Friday July 30 with hors d’oeuvres and an open bar at the Ocean Club at Port Canaveral.

Lines in the water will begin Saturday, July 31 at 7 a.m. Boats must be checked in at the Ocean Club by 3 p.m. If more than 30 boats enter the tournament, there will be a staged start time and check-in.

The awards dinner will be held at the Radisson Resort at the Port. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the banquet will include two-hour open bar, dinner, silent auction, raffle, live auction and live entertainment.

If you’re an angler who loves mahi-mahi, don’t miss your chance to have a lot of fun while supporting conservation of one of Florida’s most iconic gamefish species. Register today.

For more information, contact Adam Miller at (407) 401-7674 or amiller@ccaflorida.org.