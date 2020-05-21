Florida Keys To Reopen To Visitors On June 1st

On June 1st, Monroe County plans to suspend the checkpoints on US 1 and Card Road. Airport screenings and bus restrictions will also be lifted.

They will allow lodging establishments, like hotels, campgrounds, and vacation rentals, to open at 50 percent capacity as long as they implement sanitation procedures and follow the American Hotel and Lodging Association COVID-19 guidelines for enhanced cleaning practices.

Should the Florida Keys experience an increase in cases and under the advisement of the Florida Department of Health, restrictions may be heightened or amenities may again be closed.

Monroe County residents are urged to continue wearing masks in public settings, limiting group sizes to 10 or less, and physically distancing from others by six feet.

The Florida Keys have been closed to visitors since March 22 to minimize the spread of COVID-19.