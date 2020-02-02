Florida Sportsman Expo is returning to the Lee Civic Center in Ft. Myers on March 14-15. Attendees will find a wide array of exhibitors and manufacturers of fishing tackle, offshore and inshore fishing boats, kayaks, paddle boards, outdoor apparel, marine art and more on the show floor.

Learning is always front and center at the Expo—there will be 25 informative seminars given by area captains and fishing experts on 5 seminar stages both Saturday and Sunday. There is something for every angler on our Offshore, Inshore, Kayak Fishing, Fly Fishing and Angler on Foot stages.

Anglers are encouraged to take a seat at our popular hands-on Baits, Rigs & Tackle Academy for all-day expert instruction on knot-tying, hook sharpening, bait and lure rigging, fish filleting and more.

Beginner and intermediate fly fishers can get hands-on professional casting help from instructor Joe Mahler on our indoor casting pond, and fly-tying demonstrations and tips by local fly fishing club members. If you tie flies and want to show off your skills, be sure to register for the Florida Sportsman Expo Fly Tying Throwdown, held at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Register before 12:30 pm at the Fly Fishing Seminar Stage for a seat at the table to compete for bragging rights and a grand prize from Umpqua Feather Merchants.

Attendees can take in all of these instructional features of the Expo at no additional cost. It’s a bargain for an $8 admission ticket.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) hosts the Kid’s Fishing Derby three times on both Saturday and Sunday, at the Civic Center’s stocked fishing pond. Three lucky winners will each by awarded prizes in each Derby, and goodie bags are awarded to every kid taking part in FWC’s Fish ID Scavenger Hunt.

Show hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. And 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday. Tickets at the show box office are $8 for adults; kids under 12 get in free with an adult.