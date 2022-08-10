Florida’s Blue Holes: Oases In The Sea

Reports of large aggregations of fish in the Gulf of Mexico led divers to discover deep holes opening down into the seafloor. These submerged sinkholes and springs, more commonly called blue holes, attract a diversity of marine life in an otherwise ocean desert. A group of scientists and technical divers collaborate to better understand these ecological oases in the sea. The experts begin by exploring Amberjack Hole – a sinkhole located 20 miles off the coast of Sarasota, Florida, that opens at 115 feet below the surface and extends down to over 350 feet.

Do these blue holes connect to mainland Florida? What organisms are found at the bottom of the hole? What effects do these holes have on the surrounding Gulf of Mexico? Join scientists as they search for answers and explore these never before studied environments.