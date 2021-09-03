Flotilla 59, Stuart, Named National Flotilla of the Year

By Hank Cushard

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 59, Stuart, was recently selected as the National Flotilla of the Year. This award annually recognizes the most exemplary auxiliary flotilla in the nation. With more than 800 flotillas in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, it is truly an honor for the 55-plus members of Flotilla 59. The award embodies the spirit of the U.S. Coast Guard’s uniformed volunteer component for service and support to the local community and in particular the Treasure Coast.

Efforts in promoting and improving recreational boating safety, offering virtual public education, vessel safety exams and community outreach in times of a pandemic did not go unnoticed by the National Auxiliary. These accomplishments, in addition to providing a diverse array of specialized skills and trained crews for the U.S. Coast Guard’s missions on water and in the air, were seen as even more reasons to present this award to Flotilla 59.

Since 1942—members once patrolled the beaches of Hutchinson Island looking for enemy submarines—the USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 59, has offered safe boating courses and recreational boating support. U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 59, Stuart, has served the Treasure Coast for more than 80 years.

They are always looking for shipmates.

Check out Flotilla 59 at www.cgaux59.org, e-mail flotilla59@gmail.com or call (772) 288-0509.