Flounder with Pesto, Asparagus Tips and Pasta By: Michelle Atkins

You may use any fish you like–just cook according to thickness.

I’m using ¼-inch fillets of flounder. I cooked them in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for five minutes.

Ingredients:

Pesto, I buy it from the store ready-made if you want to do it from scratch here is the recipe*

* 2 cups fresh basil leaves packed

* 1/2 cup grated romano or parmesan-reggiano cheese

* 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

* 1/3 cup pine nuts (can sub walnuts)

* 3 large garlic cloves

* 1/8 teaspoon each of salt and pepper

* Mix all the above in a food processor.

Flounder fillets

Pasta

Asparagus tips

Lemon

Directions:

Boil two pots of water–one for the asparagus tips and another for the pasta.

Preheat oven to 350.

When water has boiled for asparagus, put the tips in and remove from heat. Asparagus are bright green when they are done. It should be about eight minutes.

Add pasta to the other pot.

Place pesto on top of the fish and place in the center of the oven for five minutes (if fish is thicker gauge your time accordingly).

Drain pasta, mix pasta and asparagus.

Remove fish, place on top of pasta, garnish with lemon and your dish is done.

The whole meal takes less than 30 minutes.

Enjoy.