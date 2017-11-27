Fly Fishing Corner – Sometimes it’s good to slow down

Our tendencies, especially in saltwater fly fishing, are to speed up our flies and fish them as fast as possible. In many situations this works just fine, but in other situations we fail, and it might be good to change tactics.

Slow down your fly.

In some fishing situations, the fly can’t be too slow. In other situations, fishing as slow as possible means that you only want to be connected to your fly even when not stripping.

Many times, my clients hear me instructing them repeatedly to slow down their fly. Once they listen, suddenly they start catching fish.

Check the direction of the current and you may need to reposition yourself. I normally like to fish down current because it is easier for most people to keep in contact with their fly. Up current can also be very successful but is much harder to keep in contact with the fly without being too fast. If there is no current, good luck to you. Just kidding! Try my tips in the first bullet below for a variety of situations.

Present your fly across the current and strip with your line hand very small one-inch to two-inch long strips coming out of your wrist without stops but very consistent. If the short strips are not working, change to super slow smooth and consistent arm long strips.

If both of the above techniques are not working, try my personal favorite way to fish for snook and other species. I love to swing my flies with the current similar to what I did when I was a guide working in Norway for Atlantic Salmon.

Cast your fly across the current, make sure that your line and leader are straightened out, and just hold your line. The current will move your fly through the water similar to flyfishing in river currents. You will be surprised how successful this can be!

If you fish your fly slow, the fish will typically take your fly very gently. Sometimes it feels like you got stuck on a pile or someone is just holding your fly, but that’s the fish taking your fly so be ready to strip strip strike!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Michael Mauri

Mauri Flyfishing

www.mauriflyfishing.com

Email: michael@mauriflyfishing.com