Fly Fishing Corner – Spanish mackerel are back in town

By Capt. Michael Mauri

Oh boy do I love fly fishing the Treasure Cost! There are so many options that it is sometimes hard to make a decision of what to fish for, however, not at this time of year! Catching these little torpedo’s on fly are too much fun to pass by.

Spanish mackerel are easy to find and easy to catch in big numbers even for fly fishing beginners, as long as you are able to cast your fly out there. Look out for these big schools, the splashing and flashing when they are running wild on the surface, keep an eye on the birds, or have a look on your fish finder. If you are not confident in finding them, just look out where all the commercial fisherman are. You can’t miss all these boats but make sure to stay out of their way. There is more than enough fish and no need to get too close to other boats.

Mix up your game and fish your fly from very fast to very slow. Many times, I don’t even strip my fly but just swing it in the current. Search in different depths and when you get the bite, strip strike! Set the hook through a long and strong pull with your line hand and make sure that you always point your rod tip towards the fly. You generate most pressure towards the fish through a straight line! This is important to know especially for setting the hook. Enjoy the fight, watch out for their teeth and eat them fresh! I love Florida!

What to use: 8wt. set with a fast sinking line like the Sonar Sink 30 Warm from Scientific Anglers (floating line is fine too but the fast sinking works way better).

Flies: Mustad Beak Hook in 1/0 or 2/0. Lead eyes and Enrico Puglisi’s fibers and brushes in white, chartreuse, yellow.

The Fly Fishing Column is written by Capt. Michael Mauri, www.mauriflyfishing.com, email: michael@mauriflyfishing.com.