Fly Fishing in the Summer Sun

Cover up: The Summer Sun Is Coming

I know it looks great to have tan—that healthy, ruddy glow you see in the mirror after a long day on the water. But, in truth, that handsome, George Hamilton tan can eventually turn into skin cancer. Take it from me, there is nothing glamorous about getting a piece of skin cut off your face because you did not take the time to put on the sun block.

Over-exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays is very dangerous. I’ve spent the better part of my life on the ocean, and I’m now paying the price for not using sunblock earlier.

Sunblock

The recommended strength for sunblock varies. Some doctors say SPF 15 is adequate; many dermatologist say nothing less than SPF 30. Whatever the accepted strength, the wise angler takes time to frequently reapply sunblock, especially to the nose, ears, hands and face, parts of the body that take the brunt of the sun’s rays. After application, be sure to clean the palms of your hands thoroughly as some blocks may coat your fly or fly line, both of which can be detrimental to your success.

Clothing

The best way to protect your skin is by completely covering your body with proven protective clothing. Today’s outdoor wear has been researched and field tested to assure the outdoor man or woman that they are wearing clothing that will protect them. Most new outdoor wear not only protects against the sun, it’s also comfortable and functional. Cloth having an SPF rating of 30-plus provides extra protection. For those concerned not only with their skin’s health, these outfits come in an assortment of colors and styles for even the most fashion-conscious saltwater fly-rodder.

Headgear

A hat is one of the most basic elements of sun protection. There is a huge variety of hats available these days, so it’s largely a matter of preference. There’s the standard baseball cap. Watch out for the mesh trucker cap; the sun penetrates right through the mesh, and if you’re “follicly-challenged,” this will deliver a nasty sunburn. There’s the wide-brimmed hat that covers your ears as well. There’s what I call the “Lawrence of Arabia” hat with the flap of cloth that covers your neck for good overall protection. Balaklava headwear is currently very popular, and can be worn completely over the face, on the neck, or merely on the head. There are several different versions adapted to warm, mild or even cold weather conditions.

Being kind to your body parts will assure you of many years of fly fishing the saltwater.

By Conway Bowman