Fly Fishing – Not Just for Trout

By Justin Mickens

Fly fishing has become one of the most popular outdoor activities in America. The problem is that too many believe you can only fly fish for trout. This is a very common misconception, especially in Western North Carolina.

Western North Carolina has many, many fishing opportunities. Lakes, rivers, creeks, and springs flow from tops of mountains to the lowest valleys. Our lakes are some of the deepest, allowing some northern species of fish to survive in them. Certain rivers in the area, especially those running into a lake, support warm water species along with coldwater species. If I get bored with trout, I will fish one of these rivers. It’s almost like the smorgasbord of fishing. I have caught blue gill and trout in the same hole before.

Panfish are abundant in Western North Carolina. They are found in lakes, ponds, and certain rivers. Blue gill and Shell Crackers are the panfish that grow the biggest in the area. I have found that a bigger wooly bugger, that is weighted, works extremely well for panfish. I throw a size 4 to size 8, to avoid the smaller fish. Poppers can be extremely fun, but if you are looking for bigger fish, drop below the surface with a bigger fly.

Smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, and, unfortunately, spotted bass are found in the area. I have caught many bass on a wooly bugger while fishing for panfish. If I’m targeting bass, I will usually go with a baitfish pattern. I’ve had more luck on smaller flies then bigger ones, when fishing for bass. My “go to” is a size 4, but I have been known to throw size 8 flies.

Carp, and the lesser known redhorse, are really fun species to target. Everybody has their favorite carp fly and swears how well it works. Personally, a pink san juan worm has done well for me. Carp can be extremely picky, and more finicky than a bonefish.

Redhorse are sucker fish that used to migrate from the Mississippi River into tributaries before TVA built the dams. The Cherokee would build fish weirs and catch the redhorse as they would migrate to spawn. I sight fish for redhorse with a bright colored fly. I cast upstream and drift directly in front of them. I wait for my fly to disappear and set the hook. You have to pay close attention or they will spit it before you can react.

These are just a couple of species we have available in the area. If you are looking for a variety of fish, or even a tug on the end of your line, be sure to look beyond the trout stream. As our waters warm up in the summer time, warm water fishing is just getting started. As always, check with your local shop for what species are available to catch in your area. Until next time, tight lines and stable rocks!

Justin Mickens is Co-Owner and Manager of Appalachian Outfitters Fly Shop in Murphy, NC.