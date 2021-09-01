Fly Fishing On The Holston River In Tennessee

By James Marsh

The Holston River is a tailwater trout fishery located just north of Knoxville, Tennessee below Cherokee Dam near the town of Jefferson City, Tennessee. It is stocked with both rainbow and brown trout by the (TWRA) Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Both the rainbow and brown trout holdover from year to year because the stream stays cold for a short way below the dam, even during the summer months. This tailwater is sometimes confused with its neighbor, the South Holston Tailwater to the Northeast.

The Holston River is one of Tennessee’s premier fly fishing for trout and smallmouth bass destinations. Rainbow and brown trout are usually fairly easy to catch, and anglers enjoy a busy day. Fly fishing the Holston River tailwater caddisfly hatches can be a lot of fun. The river can be waded when they are not generating water through the dam. However, there are only a few places you can access the river where wading is possible. It can be fished from a drift boat when they are operating the turbines but if it is running high, it usually isn’t worth the effort. Caution should be used anytime you are fishing the Holston Tailwater. The water can rise fast. Holston River Fly Fishing Guide: “Public access is very limited on the Holston River.” This limits the number of wading anglers. The best access point for waders is at the Nance’s Ferry boat ramp. Starting there, you can wade a good distance upstream. The river mostly consists of shallow riffles in that area. During the warmer months of the year, this area isn’t that desirable because the water can become too warm.

Another public access for wading anglers is just below the Cherokee Dam. This section of the Holston fishes well most of the year. The cold bottom discharge from Cherokee Dam keeps the water fairly cool in this area even in hot weather. The best area from the dam access is downstream. There you will find shoals and if the flows are right, some easy to wade water.

Yet another access is the Indian Cave public access. It’s about mid-way between Nance’s Ferry and the dam. There’s only a small amount of wadable water but it is an additional option. Floating the river is the best option but again, access is still very limited. The public boat ramps are located at Cherokee Dam, Indian Cave, and Nance’s Ferry. Floating the Holston tailwater can be tricky. There are a lot of problems that can arise from floating the river. There are several, very long sections of water that flow slowly and you often need a trolling motor or a lot of paddling to get downstream. The stretch from the dam to Indian Cave Ramp is a long one and that can present problems. The stretch from Indian Cave to Nance’s Ferry is usually the best bet for most anglers although it too, can require some rowing or a small electric motor. You should always be aware of the generation schedule of any tailwater. Cherokee Dam can let go of a huge amount of water. Your safety and pleasure depends on knowing when these releases are scheduled. The river flows at about 300 cfs, or cubic feet per, second when no water is being generated. Minimum flows are usually during the winter and early spring.

Holston River Hatches and Trout Flies: Our information on aquatic insects is based on our stream samples of larvae and nymphs, not guess work.

There are two basic ways to fish the Holston that are almost opposite of each other. One is using small imitations of midges and the other is caddisfly imitations. Midge larva, pupa and adult imitations will catch trout year-round. Many anglers use a tandem rig with both a larger mayfly nymph and a small midge larva or pupa fly. Most of the midges are either cream or red (blood) midges. Most of the time, midge imitations are the best choice of flies. They will work, day in and day out. Caddisfly imitations work when a hatch is occurring, or egg laying is taking place. There are several species of caddisflies that live in the Holston River. Caddisflies are the most important hatches on the Holston. Most all of them are commonly called Cinnamon Caddis. Most all of them are net-spinning caddis. Few free-living and only a few cased caddis exist. There are several minor species or caddisflies that hatch in sparse quantities. The hatches start in March and peak in May. Some species hatch during the summer but in smaller quantities. A few hatch in the fall months.

The opportunity to catch larger trout on a streamer always exist. The best streamers are imitations of baitfish and sculpin. Crawfish imitations also work for the larger size browns as well as the smallmouth. The river has some fine smallmouth bass fishing in its lower sections. Streamers and at times, large top water flies work great for them. Terrestrials work fine in the late summer and early fall. Beetles, ants and grasshopper imitations catch their share of Holston River trout. Craneflies are plentiful in the Holston. At times, imitations of the Cane Fly larvae adults work fairly well. Black flies are very plentiful and more important in the colder months of the year. You should have imitations of the Black Fly larvae, pupae and the adults. Sulphurs are the most common mayfly. There are plenty of bugs to keep trout rising on the Holston. Sulphurs hatch in May and June.

