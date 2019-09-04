FLY FISHING REPORT

By Mark Evans

Costa Rica fly fishing action has been solid the past month. With more and more anglers discovering the joy of fly fishing in Costa Rica, I am getting a lot of great reports from clients stopping by the store of snook, drum and other “Tico” fresh water species in the rivers running inland on the Pacific Coast.

The go to are 6 or 8 weight set-ups with small Clouser Minnows in a variety of colors, white and chartreuse being top of the list. Don’t be afraid to mix it up and of course you want a small chartreuse popper for machaca. There are so many rivers you can explore with all of them holding fish so get out there and make it happen.

Trout fishing in the mountains has still been productive even when the rivers were a little high and murky. My buddy was hooking up with slightly larger nymphs. Small hopper and dropper have also been working well in the trout arena.

On the saltwater front, Jesse Males of 506Outdoors has been putting clients on some small yellowfin tuna. If you have never had the pleasure of hooking in to these little footballs you need to give it a try! Great fun on light tackle! If you are out on a larger charter be sure to ask your Captain to give you some time on the Tuna!

Tarpon season is upon us as well and you will find me and the boys on the Atlantic lookin’ for POON!

Having graduated from cane pole fishing as a kid to more technical equipment these days, Mark Evans prefers floating the many rivers of Costa Rica in his kayak, with a fly rod in hand. Mark is one of the founding members of the Costa Rica Association of Fly Fishers (CRAFF) and two-time national fly fishing champion in the Club Amateur de Pesca of Costa Rica (CAP)