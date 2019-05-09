FLY FISHING REPORT

By Mark Evans

Now that the dry season has come to a close for most of the country, that means one thing… we can expect some serious machaca action heating up as the rivers begin to rise. With the higher water levels comes more food and the machacas will be hungry!

Your fly of choice should be a small or medium size chartreuse popper with a strong hook. Be prepared with 60-80lb fluorocarbon leader as these toothy beasts can slice right through a leader!

Snook on the beach! 506 Outdoors guide Danny Hagman in Santa Teresa has been getting on more snook this year than we have seen in a long time. We are sure this is in part due to the new reserve status of the area that no longer permits inshore commercial fishing. This also means bigger snapper and Danny has not disappointed clients.

On the Caribbean coast the tarpon have begun to show up in Barra del Colorado and Tortuguero with some nice numbers and size being reported. If you are able to go, the month of May offers a good time to get out of the river mouths and get hooked up! Keep it wet!

Having graduated from cane pole fishing as a kid to more technical equipment these days, Mark Evans prefers floating the many rivers of Costa Rica in his kayak, with a fly rod in hand. Mark is one of the founding members of the Costa Rica Association of Fly Fishers (CRAFF) and two-time national fly fishing champion in the Club Amateur de Pesca of Costa Rica (CAP)