FLY FISHING REPORT

By Mark Evans

The Costa Rica dry season has begun with some solid fish being caught by the crew. Mariano Arrea has been on a guapote / aka rainbow bass mission in the Guanacaste region of the country as of late, and has met with great success landing some beautiful fish in good numbers on top water poppers.

When Mariano is not chasing guapote he has been known to hook into some healthy machaca as well.

Jesse Males, tour guide for 506outdoors has also been landing some nice guapotes on the fly in the San Carlos region. Clouser minnows have been the fly of choice for the 506 crew in an assortment of colors.

Jesse has also been landing some serious sized machaca in the 2-3 kilo range even with the low water levels. It just goes to show if you can put the fly in the right spot you can be

on with the fish of a lifetime!

And let’s not forget the iconic trout when we speak of fly fishing. Jose Gutierrez has found the love for fly fishing recently and landed his first trout on the first cast in the high mountains of Costa Rica.

Congrats Jose!

Looking forward, we should continue to see good numbers for guapote with summer conditions prevailing and providing good access. Machaca and trout are the mainstay year round, so grab your gear and get out there!

Keep it wet, Mark

Having graduated from cane pole fishing as a kid to more technical equipment these days, Mark Evans prefers floating the many rivers of Costa Rica in his kayak, with a fly rod in hand. Mark is one of the founding members of the Costa Rica Association of Fly Fishers (CRAFF) and two-time national fly fishing champion in the Club Amateur de Pesca of Costa Rica (CAP)