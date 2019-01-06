FLY FISHING REPORT

By Mark Evans

Summer time is upon us and that means one thing! No rain… No excuses! Spring fishing Nov/Dec in the tropics, was epic this year in the freshwater arena. Good numbers of guapote were released on the fly in various parts of the country from East coast to West.

Our buddy Mariano Arrea had one day of 20+ guapote releases on the popper and of course the big one that got away :)

The 506Outdoors boys hooked in to some serious machaca’s in November tipping the scales at 3kg+ on several occasions. With the higher waters levels the bigger fish moved further upstream giving us some great days on the water and good release numbers.

Trout in the mountains never disappoint and this year was very productive. With weather cooperating, rivers maintained fishable levels throughout most of Nov/Dec and we are very pleased to see the health of the rivers and numbers of fish being released. The wild “Tico Trout” are a beautiful example of a tropical rainbow trout and should be on everyone’s list.

On the saltwater side of things, we have snook being caught on the fly in the Guanacaste region. As I have said before, never let a little rain stop you from fishing in Costa Rica and this proved itself true for Stefan in Playas del Coco with two nice fish caught right off the beach on a rainy Saturday morning.

January and February are prime time for fly in Costa Rica, from sea to summit. Choose your passion and go!

Keep it wet, Mark

Having graduated from cane pole fishing as a kid to more technical equipment these days, Mark Evans prefers floating the many rivers of Costa Rica in his kayak, with a fly rod in hand. Mark is one of the founding members of the Costa Rica Association of Fly Fishers (CRAFF) and two-time national fly fishing champion in the Club Amateur de Pesca of Costa Rica (CAP)