FLY FISHING REPORT

By Mark Evans

As we near the end of rainy season we can all look forward to some epic fly fishing from coast to coast as summer starts to show herself. We are particularly looking forward to chasing yellowfin on the Pacific and for the fat snook run on the North Atlantic.

Many of us switched gears a little the past couple months from our normal routine and started focusing on the elusive guapote and we were not disappointed! Jesse Males, Micah Baley and myself @506_Outdoors hooked up some beautiful guapote in the canals of Tortuguero and in lakes of the San Carlos region. Wilmer @Sarapiqui_Fishing and our buddies @TimingTides have all landed some beauties recently. Never let a little rain stop you from fishing in Costa Rica!

If you want to search out guapote on the fly you can do so using a green/chartreuse frog pattern popper for some awesome charges and also, when conditions dictate, use smaller Crazy Charlies/Clousers in various colors. Chartreuse, white or purple patterns are all good to have on hand.

I was also treated to my first blue marlins on the fly compliments of @TimingTides. Myself, along with Tom Enderlin of @ReleaseFlyTravel headed out from Quepos for a beautiful day on the water and raised eleven, hooked six and released two. After a great morning we took a lunch break and had a blast with football size yellowfins before getting back to the marlin!

It’s always good when your fly is in the water ;-)

Keep it tight! Mark

Having graduated from cane pole fishing as a kid to more technical equipment these days, Mark Evans prefers floating the many rivers of Costa Rica in his kayak, with a fly rod in hand. Mark is one of the founding members of the Costa Rica Association of Fly Fishers (CRAFF) and two-time national fly fishing champion in the Club Amateur de Pesca of Costa Rica (CAP)