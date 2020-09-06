By James Marsh

The Lower Saluda River is about the last place you would think of fly fishing for trout in the state of South Carolina. It’s over a hundred miles to the mountains.

Lake Murray makes this possible. The lake is deep enough that the Saluda River tailwater stays cold enough to support trout and the state stocks both rainbows and brown trout there. That said, fly fishing the Saluda River tailwater can be challenging for a number of reasons.

The trout are mostly put and take but it’s also a put and grow fishery. Young adult brown trout are stocked by helicopter each fall so they can grow and get used to their new environment and the natural food the river provides when the water is at its coldest time of the year. Rainbows of catchable sizes are stocked monthly, November through April. Although the water gets marginal during the late summer and early fall, and even though the stripes eat their share of the trout, some make it as holdovers to grow larger.

This is a big dam with five generators and the flows vary greatly depending on the need for power. The water levels can vary up to ten feet and the currents are dangerous on high water. A great amount of caution should be used when wading the stream. The water rises rapidly when the generators are cut on. Water flow information is available by calling 800 – 830-5253.

Fly fishing the Saluda River tailwater isn’t exactly easy. If the water isn’t low you need to fish from a drift boat from various put in and take out points. When it is low you must fish from public access points or obtain permission from landowners along the river. The upper section has access at Hope Ferry Landing and Saluda Shoals Regional Park. There’s also boat access at the state Gardendale launch behind the zoo.

The river is full of trout after the last April stocking. It’s probably the best month to fish but trout can be taken year-round. The trout are commonly caught during the winter months on midge imitations. The brown trout are much more selective in what they eat than the rainbows.

Seasons: The trout season is open year-round.

Spring: Spring is the best season to fish the Saluda River tailwater.

Summer: The water can get a warm during the hot summer but it stays cool enough for some trout to survive in the uppermost section near the dam.

Fall: Autumn is a good time to fish the river for the holdover browns.

Winter: Fishing during the winter can be good on warm days.

James Marsh is the Owner of The Perfect Fly online and catalog, mail-order store. www.perfectflystore.com