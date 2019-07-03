Fly Fishing The Watauga River Tailwater

By Joe Kostura

Holding an eye popping 6-8000 fish per mile, The Watauga River Tailwater, or “The ‘Taug” as some local guides call it, is right over the state line near Elizabethton, TN located within easy striking distance from Linville, North Carolina. Foscoe Fishing Company has the ability to float and fish the entire 17 miles of river from it’s origin at Wilbur Dam, to where the river makes its way down into Boone Lake, all year! In addition to its great year round fishing, catching large rainbow and brown trout is a great possibility for anglers both new and advanced which is why the Watauga Tailwater is considered widely as one of the best trout fisheries east of the Mississippi.

Sections

The Watauga River Tailwater can be broken up into three different sections: the upper section near the dam, the middle section and the lower section as it runs into Boone Lake. It is not uncommon to catch a “stud” as some may call a big fish, on any stretch of the river on any given day. Over the course of the year, some stretches fish a little better than others, based on water temperature and bug activity. However, overall, it is a great resource that we are lucky enough to be able to float and fish 365 days out of the year.

Hatches

The Watauga River Tailwater is known for its three major hatches: blue winged olives, sulphurs, and the renowned caddis hatch. Starting in mid-April, the caddis begin to hatch by the millions on certain stretches of the river lasting until around Mothers Day. That’s ironic, because the hatch is known widely as the “Mothers Day Caddis Hatch”. It is a spectacle that brings anglers from far and wide to experience one of the East’s most anticipated hatches every spring. Soon after the caddis hatch begins to dissipate, the sulphurs begin to transition in which will provide more great dry fly opportunities in May and June. Then lastly the ever-present blue winged olives, which have the opportunity to come off throughout the year when the water temperatures and conditions are right. Needless to say, there is always an opportunity for the dry fly angler throughout the year.

When to Fish the Watauga

As mentioned, the Watauga Tailwater fishes extremely well throughout the year. However, if there were only two seasons to pick, the spring and fall would be the winners due to the outstanding hatches and consistently cooler water temperatures throughout the river system, from top to bottom. Also, due to the area’s moderate elevation, the Watauga River Tailwater experiences more mild winter temperatures than the upper portions on the North Carolina side. However, the Watauga River is also less susceptible to severe temperature fluctuation as this river is influenced by a deep, cold-water release from Wilbur Dam upstream.

A float trip down the Watauga in East Tennessee is highly recommended year round for the beginning to advanced angler who would love to experience one the best trout fisheries in the Southeast.

Joe Kostura is the Head Fishing Guide for Highland Outfitters based out of Linville, NC. When not guiding, he is still spending time fishing on the Watauga and South Holston Rivers in East Tennessee. Or he is simply tying flies, preparing for and obsessing about his next days trip to either river he fishes.