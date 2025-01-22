Fly of the Month: Conner’s Nutter Butter

Conner’s Nutter Butter

Most fishermen will tell you they have a favorite color when it comes to specific fly patterns or lures. As a general rule, especially with streamers, it’s a good idea to have a range of colors to cycle through until you find what the fish are keyed in on. The Nutter Butter is a great pattern that falls toward the natural color palette, featuring mostly tans and browns and natural material like coyote fur. Something I have noticed is these subtle colors can draw a strike when brighter colors will not, making streamers like the Nutter Butter a staple for any streamer fisher’s box. In addition to color, the action and profile of the Nutter Butter are perfectly suited to drawing strikes from predatory fish, this fly really dances underwater.

Rear Hook

Hook : Gamakatsu B10S Size 2

: Gamakatsu B10S Size 2 Tail : Tan Extra Select Craft Fur

: Tan Extra Select Craft Fur Body : Tan Ice Dub

: Tan Ice Dub Hackle : Polar Chenille Olive Copper UV

: Polar Chenille Olive Copper UV Collar: Coyote Fur in a dubbing loop

Front Hook