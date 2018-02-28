Fly of the Month – Grubby Worm

by David Lilly

Materials

Thread: Veevus 70 black

Hook: Scud hook size 16 (14 to 18)

Under Body: 015 lead wire

Body: Kileys Nymph Skin (bug gut)

Collar: Senyos UV Ice Dub Black

Head: 2.8mm or 7/64 bead of choice

The nymphing game is still in play at this time. This is a quick and easy tie for trout and other species in moving water or under the ice. Whether euro-nymphed or under an indicator this bug is effective. Place your hook in the vice and slide on the bead (small hole first). Make a few wraps of lead wire on the hook then push the lead wraps up into the bead. Start your thread behind the bead and secure the lead wraps with thread. Tie in the Nymph skin well into the bend of the hook and begin wrapping toward the bead. Tie off the skin just behind the bead. Dub a short noodle of black ice dub and wrap it up tight to the back of the bead then whip finish and your done!