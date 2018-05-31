Fly of the Month – ISO Spinner

By David Lilly

After a long winter and extended spring, “They’re Here!” Hatches are happening in your favorite Michigan rivers, so break out the light rod and don’t miss out. This simple Mayfly (Isonychia) pattern can be changed to match whatever mayfly hatch is coming off in your area. Adjust the extended body color/size, dubbing and hook size to the specific mayfly you choose. Place the hook in the vice and lay down a thread base. Tie in the tube body to extend beyond the hook bend. Dub a short thorax. Tie in the wing material with figure 8 thread wraps. Adjust the wing for a spinner profile. Dub over the thread wraps at the wing and cut wing to preferred shape. Finish up with a thread head then whip finish, and you’re done!

Materials

Thread: UNI Thread 6/0 Drk Brown

Hook: #12 J:son Ultimate Short Shank Dry Fly Hook

Extended Body: X-Flies Mayfly Tube Bodiz (Medium Brown)

Thorax: Squirrel Blend (Rust)

Wing: EP Trigger Point Fibers (Quick Silver)