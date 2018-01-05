Fly of the Month – The Moat Goat

Winter streamer fishing can be some of the best fishing of the year. The crowds are long gone and you may have your favorite stretch of the river to yourself. Swinging or slowly stripping a streamer to move a large trout or steelhead out of its log jam lair or deep winter lie may put your best fish of the year in the net! The Moat Goat is one of my “Go To” patterns under these conditions.

MATERIALS

Thread: Veevus 100D GSP (Black)

Rear Hook: #1 Gamakatsu B10s

Tail: Schlappen (Black) with Grizzly Predator Wrap.

Body: Black Schlappen and Senyo’s Aqua Veil Chenille (Chocolate Covered Cherry)

Overwing: Extra Select Craft Fur (Black)

Junction: 20# Fireline Braid and 1 8mm bead (Red)

Front Hook: 1/0 Gamakatsu B10s. (.020 weight optional at hook bend)

Body: Black Schlappen and Senyo’s Aqua Veil Chenille (chocolate covered cherry) and Grizzly UV Barred Sili Legs.

Overwing: Extra select craft fur (Black)

Head: Diver head (Black) cut flat on both sides and red stick on eyes.