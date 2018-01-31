Fly of the Month – Orange Crush Scud

By David Lilly

Materials

Thread: Veevus 70 orange

Hook: Scud hook size 14 to 18

Tail and Antennae: Orange Antron fibers

Rib: 8x mono highlighted with orange marker

Shell Back: 1/8 in Scud Back clear: coated with UV cured resin of your choice.

Body and Legs: UV Ice Dub Shrimp Pink

Weight: .015-.025 optional.

Trout fishing in the winter months means finding fish in their winter lies and putting an easy meal in front of them. Depending on the conditions, the fish won’t move far for a meal. If you find one willing fish, there are usually more in the same holding water. Scuds turn orange when they die and this pattern mimics that easy meal in the drift. A two-scud nymph rig properly presented in a trout winter lie can produce numerous hook ups and that will warm the blood of any fly angler.