Fly of the Month

By John Rice
Blackhawk Fly Fishing
jriceflyfishing@gmail.com
Down and Brown Stone
Hook – tiemco size 10. 6X long
Thread – 140 Ultra thread darkbrown
Tail – Tan goose biots
Underbody – Tail, #15 lead
Thorax, #30 lead
Dubbing – Brown super fine
Ribbing – Clear vinyl, medium
Legs – Tan goose biots
Wingcase – Mottled Brown thin skin
As opposed to bead head or tungsten bead head that nose dive down through the water column, this fly, being evenly weighted, falls very natural through the water column producing takes from suspended fish as well as deeper ones. Be sure to flatten the lead underbody with your de-barbing pliers for a flatter more natural body shape.