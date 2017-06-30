Fly of the Month

By John Rice

Blackhawk Fly Fishing

jriceflyfishing@gmail.com

Down and Brown Stone

Hook – tiemco size 10. 6X long

Thread – 140 Ultra thread darkbrown

Tail – Tan goose biots

Underbody – Tail, #15 lead

Thorax, #30 lead

Dubbing – Brown super fine

Ribbing – Clear vinyl, medium

Legs – Tan goose biots

Wingcase – Mottled Brown thin skin

As opposed to bead head or tungsten bead head that nose dive down through the water column, this fly, being evenly weighted, falls very natural through the water column producing takes from suspended fish as well as deeper ones. Be sure to flatten the lead underbody with your de-barbing pliers for a flatter more natural body shape.