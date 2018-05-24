fly of the month

Contributed by Alpharetta Outfitters

Inspired by the traditional Clouser and Henry Cowen’s Something Else, Michael Bowen has had recent success on a slightly tweaked variation. On recent trips to a nearby reservoir, he noticed the fatter blueback herring seen during the day and on dock lights.

His variation involves adding a pearl EP brush and layers of Flash’n Slinky under the polar fiber to create a thicker midsection in the fly. The addition of the brush and Flash’n Slinky helps prevent matting as well as maintaining more body while stripping.

So far, we’ve gotten great feedback from fish where herring and similar baitfish are present. In different color schemes, it should work wherever baitfish have a little wider profile. Tie one up for yourself and let us know where it works for you.

Materials

Danville 6/0 Grey

Gamakatsu SL12S #2-2/0

Flash’n Slinky Grey

Flash’n Slinky White

Polar Fiber Grey

Polar Fiber White

Fluorofiber Hot Pink

EP Sparkle 3″ Pearl Brush

